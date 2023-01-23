As we get the new week started watch out for areas of patchy fog, especially to the north of the Wichita Metro where a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect through this morning.

Other than that, we patiently await the next system to swing through which is to our southwest. You will notice increasing clouds today ahead of it.

Similar to what we experienced over the weekend, temperatures will be chilly to start the week.

Moisture will begin to move in during the morning commute Tuesday. Points north will be dry but areas south will start to see snow and a rain/snow mix.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Harper and Kay counties in Oklahoma to account for the possibility of light snowfall accumulations.

As temperatures rise above freezing there will be more rain than snow during the day Tuesday and mainly for areas south of I-70. Coverage will be from our Southwest through Central Kansas counties.

We will need to monitor this moisture as we get into the evening and temperatures begin dip back down to the freezing mark. We will see a switch to more snow than rain after sundown. Wintry and wet weather will move out through the night and most of us will be dry by daybreak Wednesday.

Plan to allow extra time for the commute Tuesday through Wednesday morning. Light snowfall accumulations will be possible.

After mid-week the rest of the week will be pretty dry. Temperatures will rebound into the weekend but another front late Saturday will bring winter temperatures back to the area by Sunday. The front will also try to spark a little snow but chances are looking slim right now.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: SW/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow and rain. Hi: 41 Wind: SE/S 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of snow. Lo: 26 Wind: NW 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 40 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 41 Lo: 25 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sat: Hi: 52 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 36 Lo: 15 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain and snow.

Mon: Hi: 38 Lo: 15 Partly cloudy.