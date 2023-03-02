Moisture is starting to show up on Storm Tracker Radar early this morning. Any snow that is reaching the surface is likely to be light. We will see more of our counties impacted by wintry and wet weather as the day progresses.

Areas farther south and east may not be impacted by rain until after midday. Most high temperatures will still be able to get above freezing where there is snow so we may see more of a mix once we get into the afternoon. Any wintry weather is still expected to mainly impact areas to the north and west.

Afternoon highs will be significantly cooler in the 30s and 40s. Winds will be gusty out of the northeast which will make it feel colder. Brace yourselves for this brief blast of winter.

Snow and a mix will be to the west with rain to the east through the evening.

Western Kansas will dry out through the overnight but we will still need to monitor Central and Eastern Kansas. Low temperatures will fall to around freezing and exact temperatures will determine who sees a cold rain, a wintry mix, or snow. We will need to monitor road conditions into Friday morning.

Overall, snowfall amounts are not expected to be significant but could make it slick in spots. As much as 2″ to 3″ could fall to the west but no one in our area is expected to see more than that.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up quickly after today. However, another cooldown is on the horizon next week.

After early Friday, the next chance for moisture will be Friday night. A spotty mix or snow shower will be possible to the west.

After that, we will wait at least a few days before more moisture heads our way. Rain and snow will be nearby Tuesday and could lead to a chance by mid-week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 48 Wind: NE 10-25

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 32 Wind: N 15-30

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 53 Wind: NW 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 34 Wind: S/N 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 36 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 67 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 55 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Thu: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy.