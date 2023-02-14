Moisture has moved in and with temperatures this morning able to stay above freezing, we are mainly seeing rain. A brief heavier shower will be possible as rain tracks north to south. A little snow will try to mix in to the west.

Rain chances do not look as good during the afternoon as low pressure lifts most of the rain over us. However, we will need to monitor our easternmost counties into Northeast Kansas.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted a few of our counties under a Marginal Risk of severe weather. During the afternoon and into early evening there will be a window of opportunity for a strong to severe storm capable of all forms of severe weather.

As low pressure swings through it will draw in some warmth today but it will not be much longer before we are on the backside of this system and temperatures come crashing down.

Winds will be gusty today but only a couple of our counties to the southeast will be under a Wind Advisory.

Conditions will be drier after sundown but we will need to brace ourselves for system number two that will begin to bring snow into the area from the west.

Winter Weather Alerts will go into effect tonight and remain in effect through Thursday morning.

Snow will gradually spread through more of the area into Wednesday and we will begin to see travel impacts in the form of accumulating snow and reduced visibility due to gusty winds.

Wichita may see rain or a mix at first late Wednesday but there will be a quick switch to snow after sundown.

Snow will begin to taper to the west during the night and will wrap up into Thursday morning in the rest of the area. The heaviest accumulations are most likely to the north and west.

Highs will range from the 50s to the 20s tomorrow but it will be a struggle for everyone to make it above freezing Thursday. Another nice weekend follows with warming temperatures.

The break between systems will last a few days and then there is another system on the horizon that could bring more rain and snow to the area by next Tuesday.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, windy. 80% chance of rain. Hi: 60 Wind: S/W 15-25

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy. Lo: 33 Wind: W/N 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 52 Wind: N/NE 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of snow. Lo: 20 Wind: N/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 32 Lo: 16 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of snow.

Fri: Hi: 49 Lo: 29 Mostly sunny.

Sat: Hi: 55 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Sun: Hi: 62 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 60 Lo: 35 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 45 Lo: 24 Mostly cloudy, breezy.