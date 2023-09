WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) The Wichita Fire Department battled a house fire near 18th Street and Waco Avenue Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 1900 block of North Wellington Place shortly after 7:30 p.m.

Initial crews requested further assistance on their arrival.

Wichita Fire battles house fire on North Wellington Place

KSN has a crew on the scene and will provide more details as they become available.