White sedan is vehicle of interest in Sedgwick County Homicide

Investigators asking for help locating this vehicle

Sedgwick County, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday the body of Christian Osvaldo Hernandez was found in a remote area outside Bel Aire.

Today investigators are asking for help locating a white sedan that could be tied to the case.

Around 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, November 27th, 2019, a passerby found a Hispanic man lying next to the road in the 12000 block of east 45th Street North.

Responding deputies noticed a gunshot to the man’s body and he was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim was identified as Christian Osvaldo Hernandez, a 30 year old Hispanic male, from Wichita, Kansas.

The investigation is being worked as a Homicide. Sedgwick County Sheriff Investigators are looking for a white sedan in reference to this case. We are asking the public and the media for their assistance in locating the vehicle in the attached photos.

Anyone with information can call 316-660-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111