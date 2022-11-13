WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Adaptive Sports held its second Wildfire Classic tournament on Saturday and Sunday in South Wichita.

Kids from Wichita to St. Louis attended the 2022 Wildfire Classic.

This tournament gives players a chance to compete in Wheelchair Basketball.

“I can’t like feel from the knee down but I can work my arms and stuff,” said Wichita Wildfire player, Leslie Lane.

This is Lane’s first tournament and she isn’t letting her disability stop her from getting out on the court.

Lane is one of 70 players that competed in the Wildfire Classic.

“I came to the first practice, and I was like mom I want to do this! Because this is the first sport that they actually have for me since I have my wheelchair and everything,” said Lane.

“Leslie is a superstar with our younger players she will help lead them and coach them in the games,” said Wildfire Classic Director and Wichita Wildfire Coach, Jenny Kreutzer.

Kids not only come to compete in the tournament but also build friendships and community.

“Some people meet kids that have the same disability,” said Kreutzer.

You do not have to be in a wheelchair to play.

“A lot of our players can walk but they can’t run, and they can’t do able-bodied basketball so I just open it up for anybody that’s interested in playing competitive basketball,” said Kreutzer.

Kreutzer said this wouldn’t be possible without parent and community support.

You can learn more about Wichita Adaptive Sports here.