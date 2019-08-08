Wichita bicyclist to other riders: Wear a helmet

It was an unexpected and terrifying moment. A Wichita bicyclist, colliding with another rider. Within minutes, he was in the ER.

Now in recovery, he has a message for other riders, wear a helmet.

72-year-old Doug Ballard says he rides this bike path almost everyday, but last Saturday’s ride, was different than any other.

The bike path by the river, is where you can typically find Ballard riding.

“I came along the McLean side of the big Arkansas,” said Doug Ballard, Wichita.

Along with many others taking in the scenery. But last Saturday, it became a different scene, when a rider was in the wrong lane.

“I thought she was moving out of the way, she was not, and I clipped her and went off of the pavement here,” said Ballard.

Ballard says he lost control of his bike, throwing him onto the ground. He hurt his shoulder, back and says his head, took a big hit.

“The back of my head was really bloody,” said Ballard.

Ballard says the other rider was okay, and her family helped him get in touch with loved ones. He says they went straight to the ER.

“She thinks she married Superman and now she knows, she didn’t,” said Ballard.

Surprisingly, Ballard says he didn’t need stitches and didn’t suffer a concussion, injuries that were possible, with no helmet.

“If you hit your head, on concrete, a curb, whatever it could be it, it could change your life forever,” said Ballard.

It’s why he’s reminding others that no matter how experienced you are, riding a bike with no helmet, is a mistake.

Ballard says he feels good and is eager to get back on a bike. His daughter says someone has already stepped up to fix his wheels.