Wichita businesses team up to give back this Thanksgiving

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Wichita businesses are working together to provide families with a Thanksgiving meal this holiday season.

“I decided as a small company to reach out to Delano’s and see if I can buy some meals from them to give back to families that need the extra help this year,” said Pete’s Donut Shack Owner, Pete Whitlock.

Whitlock just opened his business in May. He said he was forced had to close multiple times due to the pandemic, but it was his own struggles that made him realize how many others may be going through tough times too.

“Even though my business is struggling a little bit, the financial part of it, but I got that little extra money to help out another family that is less fortunate than I am,” said Whitlock.

He said he decided to reach out to Delano’s Diner to figure out how to get their Thanksgiving plates to those who may be in need.

“It started off with just four and then they offered another four, so we had eight and then we had another person outside that decided to pitch in and now we have up to 13 families that we can actually provide a meal.”

Whitlock said he is still looking for families to help out. If you or someone you know is in need call (785)-608-0281 or you can message him by clicking here.

“Pete’s Donut Shack is all about giving back,” said Whitlock.

LATEST STORIES: