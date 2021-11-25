Wichita church to host free community meal on Thanksgiving Day

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita church is stepping up to host a free community meal on Thanksgiving Day.

Bethel Life Center, which is known for its involvement with the annual Convoy of Hope distribution, will be hosting a free home-cooked meal from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Nov. 25, Thanksgiving Day.

The church will provide traditional Thanksgiving food and will have televisions available for anyone wanting to watch football throughout the event. There is no registration needed to attend and no criteria for who is allowed to receive a plate.

Bethel Life Center is located at 3777 S. Meridian in Wichita. If a ride is needed, call the church at 316-522-7148.

For more information, you can visit the Bethel Life Center Facebook page by clicking here.

In Valley Center, the city will host the seventh annual free Thanksgiving meal. The meal will be served at 12:30 p.m. at the Valley Center Community Building located at 314 E. Clay St.