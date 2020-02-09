Wichita couples concerned about rumored wedding venue closure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Couples gathered outside of Noah’s Event Venue Saturday, after learning that several of their locations have closed, with the Wichita location potentially being one of them.

The company filed chapter 11 bankruptcy in May 2019.

Noah’s Event Venue had several locations across the country, with two in Kansas. One of the company’s Kansas locations in Overland Park closed its doors in August. When the Overland Park location closed, the company said its venue in Wichita would remain open.

Now, Wichitans are wondering if that’s the case. According to Google the company is “permanently closed.”

We spoke to Emma Schrag and Drew Culbertson who say they went to the Wichita location to speak to someone to get answers about the potential closure.

The couple reserved the venue for their wedding in September and say they’ve already paid thousands to the venue.

They say last week they spoke to the venue to ask a question about the game room and there was no indication from staff that the venue would be closing.

KSN has reached out to the company for comment, but we haven’t received a response back yet.

