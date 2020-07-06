Wichita drivers get second driver’s license office

WICHITA, Kan. (KNSW) – Good news for Wichita drivers, a second driver’s license office is now open.

The South Tyler location which is inside of the Kellogg Crossing Shopping Center officially opened its doors today. The Kansas Division of Vehicles Director, David Harper says this second location is going to help speed up the process for many Wichitans.

“Our goal is to cut the wait time in the Wichita area and this has been in the works for probably almost a year now, originally we were scheduled to open around May 1st but like a lot of things it got pushed back,” said Kansas Division of Vehicles Director, David Harper. “Our hope is with two Wichita offices now that we can get people in and out a lot quicker.”

The Tyler location is currently only serving people who already had an appointment scheduled at the driver’s license office in the Twin Lakes Shopping Center due to that location closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19. The Twin Lakes location will be reopening in the coming weeks.

“Our priority this week is taking the people that had appointments over at Twin Lakes and move them over here,” said Harper. “So that will be our focus this week and then once we get that completed then we’ll open this up online to where there will be new appointments beginning immediately after we get caught up.”

Harper said driving tests for new licenses is on hold, but the new driver’s license office will start taking appointments for those tests on July 20th.

