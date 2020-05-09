WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters responded to a house fire in the 11700 block of west Central Park around 9 p.m. Friday evening. This is the area near 29th Street North and 119th Street West.
Fire officials said flames were shooting from the home when they got on scene. A battalion chief with the fire department said a propane tank and hose malfunctioned — starting a fire on the deck.
Three people inside the home were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.
LATEST POSTS:
- Wichita firefighters contain house fire in west Wichita
- What’s next? Soon-to-be college graduates battle uncertain job market
- Kansas libraries are soon going to reopen
- Prosecutors: Man in Portland hid in 12-year-old’s bedroom for a month while sexually abusing her
- Potential law to offer protection to business owners against coronavirus-related lawsuits