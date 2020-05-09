Wichita firefighters contain house fire in west Wichita

Live Now
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita firefighters responded to a house fire in the 11700 block of west Central Park around 9 p.m. Friday evening. This is the area near 29th Street North and 119th Street West.

Fire officials said flames were shooting from the home when they got on scene. A battalion chief with the fire department said a propane tank and hose malfunctioned — starting a fire on the deck.

Three people inside the home were able to get out safely. No injuries were reported.

