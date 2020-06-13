Wichita groomers boom in business after some ‘ruff’ months in quarantine

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pet groomers at the Hairy Sofa are busting out their razors and giving pets a fresh cut, after some ruff months in quarantine. “Most of the pets coming in, almost all of them, are going through a transformation,” said Julie Breault, Owner of The Hairy Sofa in Downtown Wichita.

They are seeing everything from DIY haircuts from owners that were a little to short to matted hair. “I feel bad, we all feel bad for owners because they feel like they’re trying to do their best for their pet and unfortunately, they come in and find out that matting is so close to the skin that unfortunately, we have to shave it off,” she said.

The hairy sofa is not the only pet salon rushing to the rescue. Other groomers like Royal Heirs Pet Spa and Cut-n-Strut say they have been swamped with clients.

Breault says they are even seeing new clients coming through the doors, “So many people got quarantine puppies!” It’s been one of the highlights for the groomers, “They bring these puppies that are all scraggly and you know have hair in their face and then they get the big boy or big girl haircut and they go out a transformed dog,” said Breault.

Their biggest advice, leave the hair cuts to the professionals. “For one it can be dangerous because when it comes to mats, especially around the ear area, and it’s very hard to tell the difference between where the skin starts and the mat starts,” she said.

Groomers say the cuts are a bit shocking for some but in the end pets are leaving the salon feeling brand new. “We’re just getting summer do’s! Everybody’s getting a trim down and all the pets look like they lost 10 pounds,” said Breault.

