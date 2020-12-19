Wichita hit with multiple earthquakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Geological Survey has confirmed at least three different earthquakes have shaken Wichita since 11:42 am on Saturday.

All three earthquakes are located in E. Wichita near 13th St.

The first earthquake reported was a 3.0 magnitude, followed by a 2.9 magnitude shake at 12:40 pm and then a 3.7 magnitude seven minutes later.

KSN is continuing to monitor the situation and will update information as needed.