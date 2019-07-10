Wichita hunt for workers continues

Apply here. That’s the mantra coming out of Wichita with thousands of jobs available and more expected to be on the way.

“Johnson controls is on a roll and they continue to expand,” said Wichita mayor Jeff Longwell. “And aviation continues to need thousands of workers.”

Longwell says they are on it, and working regionally to find workers.

WSU Tech is busy as ever training workers in all kinds of fields from aviation to auto tech.

“Fall classes begin in August and some (classes) here on this campus are 75-percent full,” said Jennifer Seymour, Director of thee WSU Tech City Center Campus.

On Thursday WSU Tech begins an open house at all four locations. They expect a big turnout as they continue to feed a hungry Wichita jobs pipeline.

“Students are in and out of here on a daily basis. Our lobby is almost always full of people streaming in and out, wanting to learn more about our programs,” said Seymour.

The Wichita Workforce Alliance of South Central Kansas continues to plan ahead and find new ways to find workers.

“We’re doing everything we can,” said Keith Lawing, CEO of the Workforce Alliance. “I had a meeting yesterday with a group of folks trying to increase our recruiting of individuals leaving the military.”

Spirit, Johnson Controls, and automotive businesses along with heating and air companies are hungry for skilled workers.

Some say quality of life remains one key to getting people to come work and live in Wichita. Mayor Longwell says, whether it’s baseball or the arts, Wichita needs to use all it can as a recruiting tool.

“People have a choice. They have a choice where they want to live,” said Longwell. “They have a choice where they spend their dollars and we want that choice to be Wichita.”

WSU Tech continues to try and innovate, and expand programs as its leaders look to the future for more workers.

“Electric cars, hybrid technology, that type of thing,” said Seymour. “To try to forecast maybe what might be coming down the road to help employers.”

The WSU Tech open house begins Thursday afternoon.