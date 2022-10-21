WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged with murder, among other charges, stemming from a shooting in Sept. 2021 that killed a 16-year-old girl.

Kayden Wilson, 18, of Wichita, was charged with first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, five counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons (misdemeanor) on Friday.

The incident happened on Sept. 23, 2021, when a shooting broke out between two cars.

At the time, police said the victim was in a car with two other teenagers who drove her to a local hospital, where she died.

Officers arrested three suspects, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old, near the Wichita State University campus after they ditched the car they were driving, which police say was stolen.