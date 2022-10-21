WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita man has been charged with murder, among other charges, stemming from a shooting in Sept. 2021 that killed a 16-year-old girl.
Kayden Wilson, 18, of Wichita, was charged with first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, five counts of aggravated assault, and criminal use of weapons (misdemeanor) on Friday.
The incident happened on Sept. 23, 2021, when a shooting broke out between two cars.
At the time, police said the victim was in a car with two other teenagers who drove her to a local hospital, where she died.
Officers arrested three suspects, two 17-year-old boys and a 16-year-old, near the Wichita State University campus after they ditched the car they were driving, which police say was stolen.
Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand
Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app. For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App. Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters.