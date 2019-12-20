Wichita man pleads guilty to robbing bank

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 21-year-old man pleaded guilty to robbing a southeast Wichita bank.

The U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Jeremy Vos, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of bank robbery. In his plea, he admitted that on July 23, 2019, he robbed Intrust Bank at 5500 E. Harry.

Authorities say Vos gave the bank teller a handwritten note saying, “This is a robbery. No (dye) bags. I have a gun.”

Wichita police say Vos made a false report to 911 shortly before the robbery and he was arrested the same day.

Sentencing is set for March 6, 2019. Vos could face up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

