Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to hold Special Meeting Friday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) – Several K-State players released the following statement on social media Thursday sharing plans to end their boycott which stemmed from a tweet by a student making light of George Floyd's death.

On Wednesday K-State Athletics Director Gene Taylor said, “We will not stand for social injustice. Now is the time for us to build upon the Diversity and Inclusion program that we launched two years ago and make bigger strides in the areas of racial injustice and racism. I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for working together on these steps and know that our department and University will continue to evolve and grow tremendously.”