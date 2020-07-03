WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple announced via Twitter Thursday evening that he’s holding a Special Meeting Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss and vote on an ordinance concerning the mandating the use of masks and face coverings in public.
Friday’s meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.
LATEST POSTS:
- Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to hold Special Meeting Friday
- Butler, Barton, Harvey, and Reno counties vote on Governor Kelly’s executive order requiring masks in public places
- Operation Warp Speed: Lawmakers briefed on program to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine
- K-State players say they will return to workouts with teammates
- Financial ruin could be brewing for U.S. craft breweries