Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple to hold Special Meeting Friday

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple discusses reopening City of Wichita services during a news conference, May 14, 2020. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita mayor Brandon Whipple announced via Twitter Thursday evening that he’s holding a Special Meeting Friday at 2 p.m. to discuss and vote on an ordinance concerning the mandating the use of masks and face coverings in public.

Friday’s meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers at City Hall.

