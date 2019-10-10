WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are cracking down on speeders on Kellogg. They issued 35 citations in a short period Thursday morning near Kellogg and Tyler.
Officers from the Wichita Police Department Traffic Unit and from Patrol West worked together to monitor the busy location.
They were looking for speed violations, seat belt violations and distracted driving. Police say this is an effort to keep the Kellogg corridor safe.
In a Facebook post about the traffic enforcement, the department asks drivers to buckle up, slow down, and obey all traffic laws.
LATEST STORIES:
- Wichita officers issue 35 speeding tickets on west Kellogg
- LCI to close two Newton facilities, lay off 100 workers
- Kansas elementary students found using vaping liquid at recess
- School district calls homework assignment about running from cops ‘unacceptable’
- T.J.’s Forecast: Colder air crashes into Kansas