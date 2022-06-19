WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hot Sunday for the Wichita Open is on par with the course heating up.

“This is really good golf,” said Zach Wickencamp.

Wickencamp played the pro-am on Wednesday and braved the heat again on Sunday to watch the pros.

“So I would say the level of competition out here is fantastic,” said Wickencamp.

Some golfers competing on the leaderboard say they love the heat.

“My body feels better in the heat. Just gotta make sure you get enough liquids in you and water and electrolytes so you can keep going all week,” said pro golfer Josh Teater.

Teater says he loves the atmosphere and vibe in Wichita.

“Almost hit a hole in one on 17,” said Teater. “Got to within a foot on 17 so that was pretty fun. Got a little tap in for a birdie.”

Jim Burroughs was working the greens at the Wichita Open Sunday with his son in the Sunday sun.

“Lots of water,” said Burroughs. “Really almost a bottle of water on every hole.”

Along with the heat, the event is expected to bring in cold cash for Wichita. It’s estimated the Wichita Open can bring in more than seven million for the economy.

Players like Teater hope to be back next year.

“And it just feels kind of like home here,” said Teater.