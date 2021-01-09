Wichita PD confirms ID of victim in fatal Saturday morning crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department has identified the victim in the fatal accident from Saturday morning as 44-year-old John Eyster of Wichita.

Just after midnight on Saturday, officers contacted the suspect who was driving erratically in the 100 block of South Woodlawn Ct.

Upon arrival, they discovered the driver, a 28-year-old female, struck Eyster with her 2006 Nissan Maxima at the intersection of Ridgewood Dr. and Douglas. EMS arrived and pronounced Eyster dead at the scene.

The investigation revealed the 28-year-old suspect was traveling on Douglas when she struck Eyster as she crossed the intersection of Ridgewood Dr. and Douglas. The suspect continued driving and was contacted by officers in the area. Alcohol is believed to be a factor.