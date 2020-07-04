Wichita police and fire department are cracking down on firework regulations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Fourth of July is Saturday and Wichita’s police and fire department are teaming up to make sure everyone is staying safe this holiday weekend.

Wichita firemen and police are cracking down on firework regulations, only allowing fireworks tested and approved by the Wichita fire department to be shot within city limits.

The Fourth of July is off to a bang.

“My favorite memory of the Fourth of July is being a kid and watching my father light fireworks in the backyard,” said the People’s family, local visitors of Wichita.

Fireworks, although can be beautiful and exciting, can also be dangerous.

“We make sure an adult lights them, kids step back. Keep an eye on little people and little fingers,” said Peoples.

This Fourth, before you grab a match and light that fuse, check with your local law enforcement on what fireworks are and are not legal.

“So if you choose to use fireworks, we want people to be very safe, be aware of what’s around them, who’s around them,” said Stu Bevis, Wichita Fire Marshal.

In Wichita, make sure to keep the sparks under six-feet-tall and don’t use any fireworks that are labeled, ‘shooting flaming balls’ such as roman candles.

“We have these enforcement teams going out, and their job is to write tickets,” said Bevis.

Violations can result in a $250 ticket, adults can be ticketed for their children violating the law, and even property owners lighting illegal fireworks on their property can be fined.

“Enjoy the fourth, shoot what’s legal in the city of Wichita. They’re still pretty cool and if you want to see other stuff, go to a professional show or go outside of the city and do that,” said Bevis.

If you do have a complaint, do not call 911, instead call the nonemergency number, 316-290-1011.

After speaking with the fire marshal he says his main goal is to keep everyone safe.

