WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating 10-year-old runaway Don’aiha Carter.

She was last seen at approximately 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, after willfully leaving her home in the area of Central and Brookside.

She is described as 4′ tall and 95 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and her hair is braided in a bun.

Anyone who has seen her or has information on her whereabouts, is asked to call 911.