Wichita Police asking for public’s help to locate missing senior who suffers from dementia

Courtesy of WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing 68-year-old Robert White. He was last seen at his home in the 1300 block of West 1st Street North Thursday at approximately 2 p.m.

Robert has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia. He is 5’10”, 180lbs, and was last seen in a tan cargo jacket, black Khaki pants, and gray tennis shoes.


If you see Robert or know of his whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.

