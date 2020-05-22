Wichita police asking for public’s help with locating missing man

by: KSN News

Michael Elliott, image courtesy of WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with locating a 51-year old missing man.

Michael Elliott was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving his place of residence in the 7100 block of East 21st Street North. He is 5’08”, 140lbs, with hazel eyes and grey hair. He also has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on Michael Elliott or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

