Wichita police asking for public’s help with locating missing man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with locating a 51-year old missing man.

Michael Elliott was last seen around 7 p.m. on Thursday leaving his place of residence in the 7100 block of East 21st Street North. He is 5’08”, 140lbs, with hazel eyes and grey hair. He also has been diagnosed with dementia.

WPD needs your help locating 51-year-old Michael Elliott. He was last seen at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday, leaving his place of residence in the 7100 block of East 21st Street North. He is described as 5’08”, 140lbs, with hazel eyes and grey hair. He also has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on Michael Elliott or his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.