Wichita police asking for public’s help with locating missing teen

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with locating 15-year-old Nicholas Romeo to check on his welfare.

Nicholas ran away from a residence in the 1500 block of W. Maple and was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Monday. He is 6’01”, 140lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a missing front tooth.

Nicholas was last seen wearing a black Tupac shirt and black sweatpants. He is in a red Toyota Corolla bearing KS tag 113MFG.

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to 911.