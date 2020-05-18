Wichita police asking for public’s help with locating missing teen

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

Nicholas Romero, photo courtesy of WPD

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police is asking for the public’s help with locating 15-year-old Nicholas Romeo to check on his welfare. 

Nicholas ran away from a residence in the 1500 block of W. Maple and was last seen around 2:00 p.m. Monday. He is 6’01”, 140lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He has a missing front tooth. 

Nicholas was last seen wearing a black Tupac shirt and black sweatpants. He is in a red Toyota Corolla bearing KS tag 113MFG. 

Anyone who sees him or has information on his location is asked to 911.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories