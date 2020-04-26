Wichita police asking for public’s help with locating missing teens, infants

WICIHTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old, Christianna Gonzalez and her son 8-month-old, Marcellus Gonzlez-Mitchell, 16-year-old Vanity Allen and her 6-month-old daughter Violet Allen. They were last seen at around 6 p.m. Sunday, after willfully leaving their home located in the 3300 block of East Grand.
Christianna is a Hispanic female, 5’03”, 150 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a navy and white jacket (as seen in the picture), hoop earrings. Marcellus was last seen wearing a red sweatsuit with a mickey mouse and red Nike shoes. Vanity is 5’07, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Violet was wearing a pink suit with flowers. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or have information on the case is asked to call 911.