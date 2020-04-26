Wichita police asking for public’s help with locating missing teens, infants

WICIHTA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police is asking for the public’s help in locating 15-year-old, Christianna Gonzalez and her son 8-month-old, Marcellus Gonzlez-Mitchell, 16-year-old Vanity Allen and her 6-month-old daughter Violet Allen. They were last seen at around 6 p.m. Sunday, after willfully leaving their home located in the 3300 block of East Grand.

Christianna is a Hispanic female, 5’03”, 150 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, black tennis shoes, a navy and white jacket (as seen in the picture), hoop earrings. Marcellus was last seen wearing a red sweatsuit with a mickey mouse and red Nike shoes. Vanity is 5’07, 130 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Violet was wearing a pink suit with flowers. Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts or have information on the case is asked to call 911.

Vanity Allen, images courtesy of WPD



Image courtesy of WPD