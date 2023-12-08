WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan talked with KSN about his first year in office in Wichita.

“Oh, we absolutely need more officers,” said Chief Sullivan on Friday.

Chief Sullivan said hiring remains a priority, with more than 80 officers still needed. There is a new recruit class coming online the third week of January, with another class after that which is expected to bring in up to 35 more officers.

But Chief Sullivan says after one year on the job, they are trying to bring in new, improved tech to go with more people power.

New, improved body cameras and more drones are expected to help with both transparency and processing crimes. New tasers with longer reach are expected to help officers provide de-escalation with less force.

But more officers, including the right officers, remain a priority.

“Community service officers, they are such a big asset, such a huge help here in Wichita to our officers out on the street,” said Chief Sullivan. “They take large auto accidents and guard crime scenes and do a lot of other things that are vital, important jobs but don’t require keeping a commissioned officer out of service.”

Other goals for his second year in office include better documentation of crimes to fight violent crime. And a new crime center is on the way.

“And this year, we will be building the real-time crime center here in this building, and I’m really excited about that,” said Chief Sullivan.