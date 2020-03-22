Wichita police chief says WPD has been searching for more protective gear

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay says his officers are showing up for work now more than ever during this time of Covid-19.

“Our sick leave as of (Friday) yesterday when I looked at it, we are lower than the average throughout the year,” said Ramsay. “And that speaks volumes about our workforce and the people that we have policing our community.”

Ramsay also addressed the need for protective gear for officers.

“There is a significant supply issue with N95 masks and protective gear right now,” said Ramsay.

He says they have been working on the issue for some time.

“We’ve been working on our plan for the past several weeks,” said Ramsay. “And the Federal recommendations and State recommendations for personal protective equipment, known as PPE’s, is an N95 mask, a face shield, a gown and gloves. And that is the standard for professionals that are coming into contact with those people that are infected.”

Ramsay did not say any WPD officer has made contact with any known Covid-19 patient, but did say getting protective gear remains a priority.

“So we have been working with businesses and colleges and universities to find more equipment for our staff as have other entities. The hospitals and other individuals that are in our position are all looking for additional equipment.”

Chief Ramsay said his department is holding staff meetings for shift changes outside to avoid mass gatherings. They are also utilizing email and phone calls as much as possible to do internal business.

The department has moved some support staff to work from home where possible.

KSN asked Ramsay how officers are handling day-to-day stresses right now.

“Policing, we are always in a crisis mode,” said Ramsay. “There’s always a crisis of the week so this is nothing different for us. You are not going to see officers panicking. We deal with crisis after crisis all the time.”

“We are working hard, and using best practices,” said Ramsay.