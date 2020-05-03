Wichita Police looking for missing 87-year-old man

by: KSN News

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating 87-year-old Glenn Blandin. He was last seen Saturday Morning after he left Wichita for Hiawatha, Kan.

Blandin is about 5’07”, 227 lbs.  He was last seen wearing a red jacket, a blue or black t-shirt, khaki pants, black shoes, and a blue and white KU hat.  Glenn uses a cane and has leg braces around his shins.  He drives a maroon GMC Yukon with a Kansas handicap tag #91138.  There is also a handicap scooter on a platform on the rear of the vehicle.

If you see Glenn, please call 911, so that officers can check his welfare.

