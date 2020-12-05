Wichita police make arrest in armed robbery this week.

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police say there was an armed robbery Thursday night at the Jumpstart in the 3800 block of west 21st Street North. One man was armed with a rile according to a store employee.

That employee told police two suspects came into the store and demanded cash and one of them had a rifle. Cash was taken and police say the two fled on foot. Nobody was injured.

Through the investigation police say they learned the identity of the two involved.

Wichita police say they have arrested 26-year-old Antonio D. Martin of Wichita on five counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and outstanding warrants. They also arrested 28-year-old Camren Burns of Wichita on a couple counts of aggravated robbery following several armed robbery investigations.

Both arrests happened Friday evening.

Police believe Martin was involved in four other armed robberies that date back to July. They also say Burns was involved in a second armed robbery. Two guns recovered are BB guns according to police.

The district attorney’s office will look at the case early next week.