Wichita Police release bodycam footage from early Tuesday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police released the video of the violence that took place at 21st Street and Arkansas early Tuesday morning.

In a Facebook post, WPD shared the following statement along with the video:

“Here is some body worn camera footage from the violent incident that injured three of our officers overnight. After property was damaged, random shots continued to be fired and disturbances elevated.

As Chief Ramsay said in a statement, “We are hopeful we can come together as one community to let voices be heard and continue moving Wichita forward.”

The investigation remains under investigation. If you have any photos or videos that could help investigators, you can upload it to the following link:

https://WichitaPD.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/20c032794

WPD investigators would then be able to access the video. You also can always call investigators at 316-268-4407 or call Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.”