Breaking News
Sedgwick County local health officer signs emergency order for masks across the county
Live Now
Vice President Mike Pence holds a Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Police resolve standoff in west Wichita

Top Stories

by: KSN News, KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

WPD presence at Maple and Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita police officers and vehicles were present in the 100 block of N. Karren in west Wichita Wednesday afternoon responding to a standoff call.

Wichita police said there was a standoff with an armed individual at that location which has been resolved peacefully. There were no reports of injury.

100 block of N. Karren

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories