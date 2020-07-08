Police resolve standoff in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several Wichita police officers and vehicles were present in the 100 block of N. Karren in west Wichita Wednesday afternoon responding to a standoff call.
Wichita police said there was a standoff with an armed individual at that location which has been resolved peacefully. There were no reports of injury.
