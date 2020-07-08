Police resolve standoff in west Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)-- Some international students in Kansas say they're worried about getting deported after immigration rules were changed. KSN news spoke with an immigration attorney this afternoon to see what some are of the step’s students can take to make sure they’re not affected by this new regulation.

Gregory Beuke says students need to reach out to their international advisors at their universities immediately. The attorney says it's best to make sure you can sign up for hybrid classes. For example, Wichita State University is planning a hybrid process, which should protect those international students. But if a specific school decides to go online this fall semester, students do have the option to consider transferring to another university.