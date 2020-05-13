One person injured in SE Wichita shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting call in the 4900 block of east Harry around 8 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Officers say when they arrived at the scene, they found one male victim in his twenties with a single graze to his upper body. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Wichita police are still at the scene of the shooting talking to witnesses. No suspects have been arrested yet. The investigation is ongoing.
