Wichita police respond to shooting in SE Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are responding to a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Seneca and Jewel Friday evening.
Wichita police said a 26-year-old black male was driving south on Seneca when a shot was fired at his car door by another passing vehicle, which managed to get away.
The injured driver was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. No other passenger was in his car during the incident.
Police are still investigating and talking to witnesses at the scene.
LATEST POSTS:
- Backed by federal funding, NIH working to develop coronavirus vaccine
- Health officials investigating two possible cases of coronavirus in SC
- Warmer weather bringing plants to life sooner
- Perrigan Sets AAC HR Record En Route to 1-1 Start
- Kansas primary election allows voters to rank candidates