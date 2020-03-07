Wichita police respond to shooting in SE Wichita

Live Now
KSN photo from active scene at Seneca and Jewel

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police are responding to a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. at Seneca and Jewel Friday evening.

Wichita police said a 26-year-old black male was driving south on Seneca when a shot was fired at his car door by another passing vehicle, which managed to get away.

The injured driver was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. No other passenger was in his car during the incident.

Police are still investigating and talking to witnesses at the scene.

KSN photo from active scene at Seneca and Jewel

