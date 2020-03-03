Wichita Police seeking public’s help with locating two individuals

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help Tuesday with locating two individuals in regard to a domestic violence investigation.

At approximately 8:35 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to a disturbance at a house in the 3000 block of South Davidson. The disturbance occurred between Albert Cruz-Aviles and his ex-girlfriend Peggy Ott. Cruz-Aviles went to the house and dragged Ott away from the house against her will. A roommate tried to intervene, but Cruz-Aviles struck him on the head with a handgun and fired one shot from the gun. The gunshot did not strike anyone.

Ott and Cruz-Aviles have not been located, and Ott may be in danger. Ott has an attempt-to-locate and Cruz-Aviles is a suspect of aggravated battery and aggravated kidnapping.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 316-267-2111