Wichita Police seeking the public’s help with locating two 11-year-old runaway girls

From WPD, missing 11 year-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police Department is asking for the public’s help with locating two runaway juveniles Tuesday.

11-year-old Luxurie Patterson and 11-year-old Celebrity Patterson were last seen at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning after willfully leaving their home in the 800 block of West 26th Street South.

They are described as 4ft 8in tall, 100lbs, black hair and brown eyes. One was wearing a tie-dye sweater and the other a neon-green sweater.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911.

From WPD, missing 11-year-old Wichita girl

