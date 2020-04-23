Wichita Police warn on phone scam impersonating WPD officers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is warning citizens of a phone impersonation scam with individuals claiming to be WPD officers.

On Thursday, WPD investigated a case where an unknown suspect contacted a 54-year-old female representing himself as a Lieutenant with WPD, demanding money for not responding to a federal court subpoena. The caller allegedly asked the female to send payment to the United States Department of Treasury. The caller identification showed the call coming from the number of 316-268-4111. The caller also used the number 316-835-0637.

WPD stated that their department members will never call anyone on behalf of any federal, state, or local courts. In addition, department members will never call requesting money or gift cards, and these types of calls are scams.

Anyone with questions or concerns about the legitimacy of a call from the WPD is advised to hang up on the caller, then can call City Hall at (316) 268-4111 (which is answered at all times) to verify the legitimacy of a call.

A list of other valid WPD numbers, answered Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. is provided below.

• WPD Investigations – (316) 268-4407

• Patrol North Police Station – (316) 350-3400

• Patrol South Police Station – (316) 350-3440

• Patrol West Police Station – (316) 350-3420

• Patrol East Police Station – (316) 350-3460

WPD will continue to investigate the scam. Anyone with information on those responsible for the current phone scam is asked to call WPD Detectives at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.