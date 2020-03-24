Wichita Public Schools provide updates on County’s stay-at-home order, other items

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson hosted a news conference Tuesday to give updates on Sedgwick County’s stay-at-home order, continuous learning opportunities for students, meal service, and retrieving personal items from schools.

Dr. Thompson said USD 259 teachers and staff are continuing to work on study materials for students during this COVID-19 pandemic, alongside providing regular meals to students and other online education support.

Dr. Thompson said the Tuesday press conference will be the last in-person press conference from the school district, and that everything else will be done online starting on what they are calling ‘Phase One Friday.’

