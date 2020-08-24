Wichita school board to bring on COVID-19 committee

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita school board members are expected to appoint a COVID-19 committee Monday night at the board meeting.

The committee could decide when sports and other fall activities come back.

But learning in the classroom remains the top priority

“Absolutely it is a priority,” said USD 259 board member Sheril Logan. “I spent my whole career trying to keep kids in school and now I had to take a vote where we sent them out remotely. And so, you bet, we are looking very hard at what we can do and when we can move.”

The school board had voted 5-2 to keep middle and high school students out of the classroom for the first nine weeks. The board also moved to keep sports and activities on hold.

Board member Ben Blankley said a return to activities depends on COVID-19.

“I think a few (board) members want to start fall extracurricular,” said Blankely. “But it’s not supporting the gating criteria we approved with our current level of community spread.”

Logan says, yes, some sports could still be moved to the spring.

But starting anything this fall all hinges on getting COVID-19 numbers down.

“We’re hoping our community stays with masks on and with social distancing and we can get the virus numbers down,” said Logan. “Because we want to open on-site school and all of our activities.”

Logan says the COVID-19 committee to be appointed will give recommendations on moving forward.