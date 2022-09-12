WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita school board voted unanimously on Monday night to buy 55 weapons detectors.

“Yes, this was an easy vote,” said USD 259 school board president Stan Reeser.

The school system is buying OPENGATE weapons detectors. Students will walk through them at each entrance at the start of school. The system is different from metal detectors. These will detect knives, guns and even explosives.

And it’s pretty new tech.

“Because they are a new device, we have talked to a couple of districts that have them,” said USD 259 director of safety Terri Moses. “They’ve had them since the beginning of the school year, and they are both very happy with them.”

No timetable is offered on when they will arrive. Moses said they want to get them as soon as possible.

Moses said there are five confirmed cases of guns in schools so far this year. Four inside buildings and one in a parking lot.

Some school board members say they are not done with safety.

“And we will just see what comes next because we’re not finished with safety,” said USD 259 school board member Sheril Logan. “We have lots of things in place, but we still will keep working on it.”

USD 259 board members say they will look at adding more cameras.

As for the weapons detection systems, they are portable and will be at every high school entrance at the start of each day when they arrive.

“We will roll them out as soon as we can,” said Moses.