WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The FirePoint Innovations Center at the Innovation Campus at Wichita State University has been selected to deliver Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub programming for the National Security Innovation Network through the new Great Plains Mission Acceleration Center.

FirePoint is one of just 5 facilities operating a Defense Innovation OnRamp Hub program across the country. the program brings together small and mid-size businesses, colleges and universities, venture capital investors, and the Department of Defense to collaborate on new technology focused on national defense and security.

The Wichita hub will focus on businesses, colleges, and universities in Kansas and the Great Plains. Other Hub locations are in Arizona, Hawaii, Ohio, and Washington.

“The OnRamp Hub program is designed to tear down barriers between the private sector, defense, and homeland security operations to accelerate technology deployment,” says Steve Cyrus, FirePoint executive director in a news release. “We’re extremely excited to bring this new opportunity to businesses here in Kansas and the region to give them a competitive advantage.”

FirePoint was selected over two other facilities in Kansas.

“FirePoint was chosen to host this facility based on our agnostic approach and ability to work across different sectors, plus our capacity and expertise with the U.S. Army Futures Command to support aviation innovation,” says Cyrus. “This program allows us to be part of a national network to expand opportunities for both local business and DoD partners.”

Cyrus Wichita was also selected due to its long-established aircraft industry and manufacturing in the region, which gives the area one of the highest populations of engineers per capita. Cryus says despite a decline in manufacturing of 7% nationwide, the region is expected to see manufacturing grow by over 7%.

The OnRamp Hub is the only one in the nation located on a university campus.