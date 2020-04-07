Wichita siblings come up with fun and innovative way to spread Easter joy

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With Easter right around the corner and the COVID-19 pandemic going on — a pair of young siblings in Wichita are spreading Easter joy in a fun and innovative way.

Avery Duda, 13, and her brother Jackson Duda, 10 were sitting around the table with their mom Deah Duda this weekend when Avery came up with a fun idea for Easter — “egg ’em” — friends, family, neighbors, and even their pastor!

Avery and Jackson are the children of Jason Duda, former Wichita Thunder hockey player, and coach. “My daughter was bummed that they wouldn’t be able to Easter egg hunt with friends and family so she came up with this idea, ” Jason said. “Her and her brother would run to a friend relative and even our pastor’s door, tape them on, and run back and dive in the car to take off.”

Deah Duda drove her two kids around for a few hours Sunday — and the trio had spread Easter fun — while stayng within the parameters of safety and social distancing.

“My wife drove them around yesterday for a few hours and they had a blast, people thought it was great,” Jason said.

On Monday, the Duda family found their front door had been “egged” with Easter Eggs. “Seems like everyone’s joining in and spreading the fun,” Jason said.