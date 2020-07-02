Wichita State University: Spring 2021 semester starts Feb. 1, no spring break next year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State University announced Thursday that their spring 2021 semester will run from Feb. 1 through May 6, 2021.

WSU also stated that out of caution and concern for the health, safety, and well-being of their entire campus community, they’ve made the difficult decision to cancel spring break in 2021. They will add that week to the break between the fall and spring semesters, which will run from Dec. 11 to Jan. 29.

In a letter published on WSU’s website Thursday, Rick Muma, Executive Vice President, Provost, and Professor with Wichita State University stated, “If we have learned nothing else during this pandemic, it is that our own health, as well as the health of our family, friends, and neighbors depends upon our commitment to and compliance with public health guidance. While the university continues to plan for your safety, I ask that each of you provide for the safety of your teachers and classmates, as well as your own, when you return to campus. This includes practicing social distancing and wearing masks in accordance with public health and local government guidelines.”

To read Rick Muma’s entire letter, click here.

LATEST POSTS: