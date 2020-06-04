Wichita stores see increase in firearm sales during pandemic, civil unrest

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Firearm sales spiked at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, now Wichita firearm stores are seeing another boost.

“We had a lot of first time buyers, people coming in you know with the thought of being at home all the time and if someone was going to try to break in and get their supplies or anything like that,” said Wichita Gun Club General Manager, Ryan Ballard.

Local business owners say sales started to slow down as businesses began to reopen as stay-at-home restrictions lessened, but over the last week they’ve picked back up.

“Over probably the last week, 10 days, we’re kind of like every other gun store in the country probably, we’ve seen a pretty big increase in the interest in people buying guns,” said Bullseye Shooting Range Owner, Mike Relihan.

The businesses say they’ve seen a large demand in ammunition sales over the last several months and more customer’s coming in to practice shooting. They say there are important rules customers need to remember when having a new firearm.

“Once you get one don’t just throw it in the desk drawer, or your nightstand or your car, or whatever, take lessons, learn how to take care of it properly, learn how to be safe with your gun,” said Relihan.

