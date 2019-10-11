Wichita Water Partners shows cost plan for water treatment plant

On Friday the water treatment plant steering and oversight committee heard an update from Wichita Water Partners.

The water treatment plant proposal will be turned into the city by the 28th so the end of the month deadline can be met for federal financing.

“But it’s important for the city to know that the project is going to be within their budget, that it’s going to be within the WIFIA application and that the project is going to move successfully forward,” said Sr. V.P. with Burns & McDonnell, Ron Coker.

WIFIA is the federal side of the financing for roughly half the cost of the project.

The other piece of news is the cost. It was estimated at the start to be at $524 Million dollars. On Friday they announced they found a way to get the cost down to $508 Million.

The City of Derby is one of the biggest customers of Wichita water. Derby city manager Kathy Sexton is on the oversight committee.

“So today was good. We heard some details we hadn’t heard before. It’s good progress. Glad to see the team is where they are at right now,” said Sexton. “Certainly glad to see the projected cost to build the plant has come down a little bit.”

Some council members say price is a big deal, and they expected savings to be found.

“I was surprised at the amount and how much it could be,” said council member Brandon Johnson. “I was expecting a savings because that is what we had talked about from the council and previous steering committee meetings.”

The next steps include getting the application for financing submitted. City planners will be studying the savings to ensure the savings will not compromise any of the needs of the water plant.

Wichita Water Partners says it will be continuing to optimize the plant design and they have also identified roughly 26-percent savings available in day-to-day operations of the plant.