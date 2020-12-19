Wichita Wings welcome back fans for its home opener

PARK CITY, Kansas (KSNW) — For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wichita Wings welcomed back fans for their home opener against the Dallas Sidekicks. To see highlights from tonight’s matchup, watch the video below. Dallas ended up getting the victory, 8-6.

250 fans were allowed in the first game. The owner of the Wings, Blake Shumaker, told us that 300 Wings fans sound like 3,000 and the atmosphere Friday night inside Hartman Arena was amazing.

We were able to talk to a couple Wings’ fans about their first experience back in Hartman Arena to watch their team play for the first time in months.

