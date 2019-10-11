Wichita woman arrested in attempted kidnapping case

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A mother says another woman tried to take her four-year-old daughter while she was shopping in east Wichita Thursday afternoon.

Police say the incident happened shortly after 1:00 at the Burlington Coat Factory in the 8100 block of East Kellogg Drive.

The mother says the suspect came up to her and asked her if she would call police if the suspect took her daughter.

The mother says the woman then grabbed her daughter’s arm and began to walk away.

The mother quickly took hold of her daughter, left the store and called 911.

Police officers arrived and located the suspect, Jasmine Patterson, 30, of Wichita, leaving the store. They arrested her and booked her on suspicion of attempted kidnapping.

“During the investigation, officers were informed Patterson may have a mental disability that may have played a role in this incident,” said Officer Charley Davidson, Wichita Police Department.

Davidson says the case is still under investigation. When it is finished, the case will be presented to the district attorney.

