Leftover showers and storms this morning mainly reside to the west with the strongest storms being in Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. Storms to the northwest are not expected to be severe early this morning but are still capable of heavy rain and lightning.

This is also where an Areal Flood Watch will be in effect through 7am this morning.

An Areal Flood Warning will be in effect through 10am for a few of our Northwest Kansas counties, this is where flooding is either likely or already happening.

Heavy rain the last 24 hours will help keep temperatures cooler in the 60s to the low 70s to the northwest. Highs elsewhere will not be too bad.

It is very important that we stay weather aware through the day. A severe risk includes most of the area with a few tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds all being possible.

We may start to see some warnings to the southwest later this morning. The chance for warnings will only increase once we get into the afternoon.

Strong to severe storms will gradually push farther north and east through the afternoon and into the evening.

We will need to continue to monitor storms across far eastern and northern Kansas into the overnight.

Conditions do not look as active by early Friday morning but a few showers and storms will attempt to spin back into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska. This is how much of the day will look.

As the disturbance starts to pull away from us to the east, it could spark a few strong to severe storms late Friday in the eastern third of the area. A tornado cannot be ruled out.

Another severe risk late Saturday will shift to areas farther south.

A chance of showers and storms lasts through the end of the weekend and high temperatures will be more comfy into the start of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 79 Wind: SE 10-20

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 87 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: S/W 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Mostly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 76 Lo: 58 Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 74 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 81 Lo: 56 Partly cloudy.