Wildcats roll Jayhawks in Sunflower Showdown, 35-10.

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Skylar Thompson threw for 244 yards, Deuce Vaughn ran for 166 yards, and the Kansas State Wildcats defeated the Kansas Jayhawks in the Sunflower Showdown, 35-10.

This win marks the 13th straight win over the Jayhawks for K-State, a streak that dates all the way back to 2009. It also gives K-State bowl eligibility, marking their sixth win of the season.

“So excited for the guys,” Head Coach Chris Klieman said in his press conference. “We’re 6-3 and we’re bowl eligible. We’ve won three games in a row. It tells you a lot about the character and resolve of our guys.”

Deuce Vaughn was electric in the game, hitting pay dirt three separate times, one of which came from 80 yards away. His last touchdown of the day came from a yard out, after a late hit out of bounds on quarterback Skylar Thompson resulted in a penalty for the Jayhawks.

Thompson stayed on the ground for several minutes after the hit.

“Some of it’s bang-bang stuff,” Klieman said, “but (Thompson) is fine. He’s ready to come back next week and get after it.”

On the other sideline, injuries to the quarterbacks caused some issues down the stretch. Starter Jason Bean was hurt early on in the game, and backup quarterback Miles Kendrick had to be carted off later.

That left third-string quarterback Jalon Daniels in the third quarter. He finished the game 13 for 19 with 105 passing yards and a touchdown pass to Kwamie Lassiter for a 15-yard score.

The two teams traded scores for the first four possessions of the game, with K-State finding the end zone twice, and KU hitting two field goals. Then the scoring became more one-sided.

After trading punts, the Wildcats’ Ben Sinnott ran in a one-yard score with four minutes remaining in the half, putting K-State up 21-3 at halftime.

Directly after halftime, the Wildcats took possession, and on the first play, Deuce Vaughn broke off a 75-yard score to leave the Jayhawks in the dust.

The Jayhawks fall to 1-8 on the season with a road trip to Austin, Texas next week to play the Longhorns.

For the Wildcats, they improve to 6-3 on the season with their third straight win. They are set to host West Virginia next week.